Rescued Yorkies go to their forever homes Wednesday

SAN DIEGO - The first approved adopters will arrive at the San Diego Humane Society to pick up one of about 120 Yorkie and Yorkie-mix dogs recently seized from a dog-hoarding couple's Poway residence.

The San Diego Humane Society received more than 1,500 applications from potential adopters.

Over 90 dogs were removed from a home in a Poway residential neighborhood on Jan. 20, and almost 30 more were taken from the same location several days later.

The Humane Society said the alleged dog-hoarding couple that lived in the house tried to hide the additional Yorkies, but the agency was tipped off to their presence by an anonymous source.

All of the canines were given veterinary and behavioral exams, and were spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, groomed and received some dental care, according to the Humane Society.