Park trails, bridges washed away by storms remain off-limits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Flooding has washed out several bridges and damaged trails at a local park.

Cell phone video and photos from a local resident showcase the flooding and damage caused by January storms at Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve.

“Our creek generally runs at two and a half feet, but on January 20, our flow meter recorded over 10 feet of water flow. So that was a lot, we’re not used to that, it causes damage,” said senior park ranger, Gina Washington.

Washington says flooding and heavy rains eroded the soil and washed out five of eight trail bridges. Two have since been repaired but in the meantime, signs have been put up to keep people out and preserve the natural habitat as repairs are made. Unfortunately, she says, many people are ignoring them.

“People go around that muddy spot and create what we call volunteer trails. Now that just damages adjacent vegetation,” said Washington. “So instead of us spending our time fixing our good trails we’re having to spend time undoing the damage that people have done.”

The preserve is located in San Diego’s sixth district. Councilmember Chris Cate has been in contact with park officials and released the following statement:

“My staff has been in contact with City staff to work on ensuring any damage from the storm is repaired in a timely manner. We anticipate all bridges will be brought into working order as soon as possible, however, due to flooding in the area, it may take several months for the necessary work to be completed.”

Park rangers says signs are up for a reason and though many park users are impatient, until Mother Nature cooperates, bridges and trails remain off-limits.

“Some of our trails are still flooded and we had rain Monday, we have predicted rain on Friday so the damage still continues,” said Washington. “Patience. It could be a few weeks to a month before it’s fully open.”