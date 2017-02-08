Mom finds gene testing after insurance denies her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Christy Guerrero is a young mom from Chula Vista with a family history of cancer. She wanted to get her genes tested, but said she was denied by her insurance.

After extensive searches, she said she found a solution – Color, a test that analyzes 30 genes, including BRCA1 and BRCA2. The cost of the test is listed as $249.

"Color helps women and men understand their risk for the most common hereditary cancers, including breast, ovarian, colon and pancreatic cancer," according to the website.

Color co-founder Taylor Sittler, a graduate of University of California San Diego, joined Guerrero Wednesday to talk about the testing and it's costs on FOX 5.