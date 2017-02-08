Lady Gaga responses to Super Bowl body shaming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Lady Gaga is aware that some less than kind comments were made about her physique during her Super Bowl halftime performance.

But the “Born This Way” singer is not sweating it, FOX 31 reported.

“I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too,” she wrote on Instagram in the caption of a photo of her performing. “No matter who you are or what you do.”

Gaga was trolled and called “fat” among other things after she donned multiple outfits during the halftime show, including one that exposed her midriff.

The singer also offered up some advice in the caption to her fans.

“Be you, and be relentlessly you,” she wrote. “That’s the stuff of champions.”

Her words were hailed on social media by many who noted the multitude of women celebrities who have been criticized for their bodies.

We as a society need to chang our messed up perception of a "good body" because Gaga's body was banging. Idk what y'all were watching. — NICOL CONCILIO (@nicolconcilio) February 8, 2017

Gaga is riding high otherwise. She just announced a world tour and sales of her music spiked by 1,000 percent after the Super Bowl, according to Nielsen Music.