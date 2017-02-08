× John Wick: Chapter 2

Even though I wasn’t the biggest fan of the first John Wick, I could see why audiences loved it. The fight scenes were interesting, and there’s something about the stunts that weren’t all CGI that brought back an old school feel. And hey…who can’t root for a retired assassin that just wants to get out and spend time with his wife….only to be brought back in after Russian mobsters try to steal his Mustang and kill his dog? Well, I’m happy to tell you that…no dogs died in the filming of this (which is great news, coming off all the dog deaths we saw in A Dog’s Purpose).

The movie starts off with a Buster Keaton film being shown on the side of a building. I might sound old here, but I really would’ve rather watched an old Keaton flick than this loud movie. I swear, my wife and I were trying to figure out why the opening chase sequence was hurting our ears. The only good thing about it is the fact that it drowned out the couple of babies in the audience that the film studios let into the screening.

Things start with Wick (Keanu Reeves) retrieving his prized Mustang, killing a bunch of Russian mobsters, and telling the head guy it’s over. They have a drink together and he says, “Peace.”

Although it’s only 10 minutes into the movie at this point, we know it’s not over. That’s because he owes a favor to some Italian mobster, who of course, wants him to do one last job. We all know it won’t be that simple, but he goes with his pit bull to the Continental. That’s the hotel we saw in the first film, where assassins gather to talk shop, and of course…there’s no fighting in the war room. I’m still trying to figure out why if that fancy place says you can’t do any fighting or killing at their facility, why wasn’t Wick given some million dollar payout for what happened to him there the last time. Oh well. Water under the bridge.

It’s also hard to figure out how audiences (and critics, if you look at the early reviews this is getting) are entertained by this. They laugh as Wick buys guns from a “sommelier” at the hotel. They’re excited as he flies in to Rome to kill the sister of a big mobster. They’re especially thrilled when they see Laurence Fishburne in a small role. It’s like a Matrix reunion, especially when you consider the fact that this film is directed by Chad Stahelski, the stunt-double for Reeves in those films.

Despite the fact that Fishburne uses “homeless” people for assassins, and pigeons as spies…not much is done with that segment.

Also wasted were John Leguizamo and Ian McShane.

Model, DJ, actress Ruby Rose plays a deaf assassin. I suppose people will find her character interesting. It was as idiotic as anything else in the picture.

As a kid, I remember everyone joking about how all the bad guys could shoot at somebody like James Bond, and not one bullet hits him, while he nails each person with a single shot while running. I’ve never had a problem with that in movies, and it didn’t bother me here. It’s a bit more perplexing as to how Wick can keep getting hit by cars, and get up and fight or run away. At one point, when he’s in an elaborate fight with Cassian (played by rapper Common), they roll down a series of stairs. You wonder how he’s not breaking all his ribs or having internal bleeding. And on the subject of Common, he has the same problem Keanu has. They both have annoying voices and faces, so watching them onscreen together is no thrill.

There was some interesting production design by Kevin Kavanaugh, but that’s about the only thing this movie has going. And at two hours, where we have to watch a long, drawn out scene in an art gallery filled with mirrors that make it confusing as to whether you really see the person in front of you…a scene we’ve seen hundreds of times before…you wonder what any of the people involved in this were thinking.

That being said, I don’t doubt audiences that loved the first, will also flock to this. They won’t be disappointed. Even with the narrative not ending, but merely being a tease for the third chapter.

This gets ½ a star out of 5.