Gulls defeat Bakersfield Condors 4-2, extend point streak to 12

SAN DIEGO — Antoine Laganiere had his second consecutive two-goal game and an assist as the San Diego Gulls defeated the Bakersfield Condors, 4- 2, Tuesday in Bakersfield for their team-record 12th consecutive game with a standings point.

Goaltender Jhonas Enroth stopped 18 of the 20 shots he faced for his eighth victory in eight games with the Gulls.

The 12-game point streak is the longest in the American Hockey League since the Providence Bruins’ 13-game streak from Nov. 18-Dec. 16.

The Gulls (24-12-2-2) have won six consecutive games and five consecutive road games.

Laganiere opened the scoring with a power-play goal 11 minutes, 53 seconds into the first period. The Gulls increased their lead to 2-0 on Kalle Kossila’s power-play goal 44 seconds later off assists by Kevin Roy and Laganiere.

Rookie Jesse Puljujarvi scored on a breakaway for Bakersfield, the Edmonton Oilers AHL affiliate, 1:12 into the second period.

The Gulls regained a two-goal lead 4:28 into the second period on Laganiere’s team-leading 14th goal of the season, five seconds after a roughing penalty to Condors defenseman Mark Fraser expired.

Bakersfield again pulled within one when Anton Lander scored a power- play goal with 3:23 left.

Ryan Garbutt scored an empty-net goal for the Gulls with 1:17 to play before a crowd at Rabobank Arena announced at 3,383.

The Gulls killed five of the Condors six power-play opportunities and scored on two of their five.

Enroth has an 1.12 goals against average and .956 save percentage since being loaned to the Gulls by the their NHL parent team, the Anaheim Ducks, on Jan. 10, the same day they acquired him from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for a seventh-round choice in the 2018 draft.

Nick Ellis stopped 32 of 35 shots for Bakersfield (19-17-4-1).

The Gulls will continue their three-game road trip Wednesday by playing San Jose. Their next game at Valley View Casino Center will be Sunday, also against the Condors.