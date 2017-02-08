Fog, East Coast storm prompts delays, cancellations at Lindbergh Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Flight cancellations and delays at Lindbergh Field were developing by the minute Wednesday night as heavy fog blanketed some parts of the county and a winter storm was headed for the northeast U.S.

A dense fog advisory was issued until 9 a.m. Thursday for parts of San Diego County.

Dense Fog Advisory issued for parts of San Diego County pic.twitter.com/i1ayaMGZbO — Jason Handman (@handman) February 9, 2017

Mark Bovenzi, who flew in Wednesday evening from Northern California, was relieved the fog didn’t affect his travel plans as it had last week when he was flying back from Tahoe.

“I saw fog until we were about 300 feet off the ground but I didn’t want to have to go back to L.A. or anywhere else for the night,” he said. “I was glad to get back home.”

Patrick Seiler said “today was gorgeous, 65 and sunny” in New York, but those conditions weren’t expected to last for long.

Seiler's was the last flight of the night to make it into San Diego.

“I got out just in time,” he said.

Lindbergh Field sent a tweet advising travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as the impending winter storm might affect travel to Philadelphia, Boston and New York City Thursday.