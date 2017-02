× Fifth Metro PCS store robbed

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for a suspect who may have used a handgun to rob a Metro PCS store Wednesday evening in Rolando.

The robbery was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of El Cajon Boulevard.

No arrests were made.

The robbery is the fifth Metro PCS store robbery in the last several weeks.

San Diego Police department is investigating.