Fatal hit & run crash suspect arrested

SPRING VALLEY – A 75 year-old man was killed crossing the street in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday in Spring Valley. His death was confirmed on scene by emergency crews.

The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 10:02 p.m. on Tyler Street and Sweetwater Road. The elderly man was reportedly crossing Sweetwater Road with a juvenile girl at the time.

An 18 year-old suspect was located and arrested at a nearby apartment complex off Troy Street in connection with the fatal collision. He was charged with a felony for a hit-and-run causing death.

