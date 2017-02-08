Distracted driver hits elderly woman, boy: SDPD

SAN DIEGO – A 76-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy were struck by a car while attempting to cross a street in the Oak Park neighborhood, police said Wednesday.

The 29-year-old man behind the wheel was distracted by the car’s radio when the crash occurred in an unmarked crosswalk at the corner of Redwood and Sue streets around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital. The woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Buttle said. The boy’s condition was not immediately reported.

Buttle said the motorist was not suspected of driving under the influence.