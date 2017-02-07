Homeowner shoots and kills armed gunman during break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEMON GROVE, Calif. -- A homeowner shot and killed an armed gunman who broke into his Lemon Grove home early Tuesday, and deputies continue to search for a second suspect who is still on the run.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the fatal shooting on Edding Drive near Mount Vernon Street around 2 a.m.

Deputies say the homeowner's 22-year-old son was also shot in the stomach during the confrontation with the two gunmen. He was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

A description of the second suspect who fled the scene has not yet been released.

It's not clear whether the suspects and victims knew each other.

Check back for details on this developing story.