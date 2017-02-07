Sinkhole prompts road closure in Vista

VISTA, Calif. – A sinkhole formed in a busy street in Vista, prompting the road to be closed in both directions Tuesday.

A 3-feet-wide sinkhole on West Vista Way near Thunder Drive caused authorities to close the area to traffic in order to allow city crews access to repair the road according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“BREEZE Route 302 is using detour for both directions (Vista Way and College Blvd) due to a road condition at Thunder Dr.,” North County Transit District officials posted on Twitter around 2:10 p.m.

#NCTDServiceAlert: BREEZE Route 302 is using detour for both directions (Vista Way and College Blvd) due to a road condition at Thunder Dr. — North County Transit (@GoNCTD) February 7, 2017

It was unknown how long the road would be closed.