× San Diego City Council ratifies local state of emergency

SAN DIEGO — San Diego City Council Monday ratified a local state of emergency to restore an estimated $5 million.

The vote came days after Mayor Kevin Faulconer declared a state of emergency following January’s heavy storms.

“The governor had already declared a state of emergency region wide in Southern California, but for us to be eligible to get some of that money back we have to do our own local declaration of a state of emergency,” said city of San Diego spokesman Jose Ysea.

Monday’s ratification was passed unanimously without comment. The city says the state grants would offset 75 percent of the costs.

“That includes your pot holes, down trees and a lot of the resources that went in. We had a lot of staff out fixing pot holes and manning temporary storm pumps. There are definitely some associated costs with that,” said Ysea.

City officials said the rains caused widespread flooding, wind damage and debris flows throughout the city and led to swift water rescue operations.

They said no one area was hit harder than another.

“A lot of our damage was spread out as far as fallen trees. There was some flooding — we always expect,” said Ysea.

The city says overall, they felt well prepared for the heavy rain, but faced some challenges.

“One of the biggest challenges was knowing where to deploy our temporary water pumps to make sure we had them in the right areas. They have to be manned 24 hours to make sure someone there to turn them on when you need them,” said Ysea.

After the vote, the city says it will go to staff to complete the necessary forms to submit for the California Disaster Assistance Act.

The city is still encouraging people to report any issues or damage that has not been fixed or they have concern about through their “Get it Done” app.