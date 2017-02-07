San Bernardino among 78 terror attacks White House says was ‘underreported’ by media

WASHINGTON – On Monday, the White House issued a list of 78 terror attacks to underscore President Donald Trump’s assertion that the media is failing to adequately report them.

The attacks listed span from September 2014 to December 2016, and includes the San Bernardino attack, the Paris attacks, the Orlando nightclub shooting, the truck attacks in Nice and Berlin, the Brussels airport attack, the Istanbul airport and Sultanahmet attacks, and the Sydney siege.

The document was distributed Monday evening, the same day President Trump told enlisted service-members at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida that attacks were happening “all over Europe” and that “it’s gotten to a point where it’s not even being reported.”

“And in many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it. They have their reasons, and you understand that,” Trump added.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer later elaborated, saying the President “felt as though members of the media don’t always cover some of those events to the extent that other events might get covered; that a protest will get blown out of the water, and yet an attack or a foiled attack doesn’t necessarily get the same coverage.”

Later, the White House distributed a list of the attacks Trump was citing, saying “most did not receive adequate attention.”

“Below is a list of 78 major terrorist attacks targeting the West that were executed or inspired by ISIS since September 2014, soon after the terror group declared its caliphate. Most of these attacks did not receive adequate attention from Western media sources,” a White House official said on background, when distributing the list.

But reporters in print, on air and on social media have robustly covered many of those attacks and terror in general.

This is the entire unedited list provided by the White House to NPR of 78 attacks from September 2014 to December 2016. There are several misspellings of the word “Attaker” included in the list distributed to the media.