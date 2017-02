× Man stabbed at Tailgate Park in East Village

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man in East Village Tuesday night.

The stabbing occurred at 8:05 p.m. at Tailgate Park on the 1200 block of Imperial Avenue near Petco Park, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

The victim, a male, was transported to UCSD Medical Center.

SDPD told FOX 5 no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.