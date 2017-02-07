× Elderly man missing after going out for walk on Sunday

SAN DIEGO — Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to find a 77-year-old man who went missing after leaving his home in southeastern San Diego to go for a walk earlier this week.

Richard Thompson was last seen as he was leaving for his walk around noon on Sunday, according to San Diego police. He does not have a history of running away or disappearing, but is known to travel by bus and trolley.

Thompson is white, 5 feet 7 and about 110 pounds with white hair, brown eyes and a mustache. He was wearing a dark blue jacket, dark jeans, black shoes, a blue baseball cap and glasses.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts was asked to call police at 619-531-2000 or 619-531-2277.