Classes canceled at El Capitan HS due to power outage

LAKESIDE, Calif. – Classes were canceled at El Capitan High School Tuesday due to a power outage.

A hit-and-run driver slammed into a power pole on Ashwood Street between Maple View Street and Willow Road Tuesday morning, causing the outage.

Students who usually take the bus were transported to Grossmont High School to be picked up by parents, school officials tweeted.

3 of 3: Power is out @ECHSVaqueros. All remaining students released to Rodeo Grounds parking lot off Mapleview for pick-up. — PIO Catherine Martin (@GUHSDPIO) February 7, 2017

About 50 customers in the area were without power.