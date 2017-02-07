Christie Brinkley returns to SI Swimsuit Issue at age 63

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Christie Brinkley has made a splash return in the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Thirty-eight years after she first appeared on the cover of the coveted magazine, Brinkley is back in the pages — this time with daughters Alexa Ray Joel, 31 and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18.

The trio were photographed posing on the beach in Turks & Caicos.

Brinkley also gets a solo pic sporting a red bikini and called it a “full circle moment.”

Brinkley made history when she appeared on the cover three consecutive years in a row, 1979, 1980 and 1981.

The 63-year-old posted the magazine photo with her daughters on Instagram Monday and wrote “thank you Sports Illustrated for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date!”

Joel is Brinkley’s daughter with Billy Joel, and like her father, is a singer.

She shared a her bikini shot with a caption about body acceptance.

“I don’t have a completely flat tummy, or cellulite-free thighs… nor am I a model’s height or shape,” Joel wrote. “Neither are hundreds of millions of other beautiful women out there. SO WHAT.”

Brinkley told People she had decided at age 30 to stop posing in bathing suits.

The opportunity to pose with her daughters made her change her mind, she said.

“I thought, ‘Those days are over,'” she said. “But to get to do it with my girls, I thought, ‘One last go!'”