× 1,000 lbs. of pot found in cabin cruiser

SAN DIEGO – Two Mexican men were in custody Tuesday after federal authorities discovered more than 1,000 lbs. of marijuana hidden in the power boat they were trying to dock at Shelter Island.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents were patrolling San Diego Bay Monday afternoon in a 38-foot boat when they came across a 26-foot cabin cruiser that was trying to dock at public docks on Shelter Island. Agents became suspicious and boarded the boat. They interviewed the two men, ages 23 and 48, on the boat and determined that they had entered the U.S. illegally from Mexico, according to officials.

Based on the interview, agents searched the vessel and found 66 bundles of marijuana hidden in a compartment in the boat. The agents said the drugs weighed a total of 1,192 pounds.

The federal agents turned the drugs and the two smuggling suspect over the San Diego Marine Task Force.