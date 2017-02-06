Winter homeless shelters open downtown

SAN DIEGO — Two winter homeless shelters will open Monday in downtown San Diego.

Father Joe’s Villages at 1501 Imperial Ave. has room for 250 people. Check-in begins at 4 p.m. and guests must be out by 5 a.m.

PATH San Diego/Connections Housing, 1250 Sixth Ave., can accommodate 30 people. Check-in is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and check-out is at 7 a.m.

Meals will be provided at both locations.

The shelters are opened during severe weather conditions, either 50 degrees or below or a 40 percent or greater chance of rain, according to the San Diego Housing Commission, which oversees homeless programs. In the city of San Diego, there is a 70 percent chance of measurable precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.