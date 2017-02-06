Widespread rain, gusty winds to start the work week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Gusty winds and potentially heavy rain are expected in various parts of San Diego County Monday.

A National Weather Service wind advisory for the mountains and deserts will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday. Winds of 35 to 50 miles per hour are expected in most areas, but gusts could reach 50 to 75 mph over the mountain ridges and along desert slopes.

"Strong and gusty westerly winds will continue through Tuesday," according to the weather service. "Winds will be strongest along the mountain ridges, through mountain passes and into adjacent deserts."

Rain is expected to begin falling in the late morning or afternoon hours, according to the NWS.

Anticipated rainfall amounts through Tuesday are expected to be .02 of an inch in Borrego Springs; .20 in San Diego; .35 on Mount Laguna; .39 in the Miramar area; .45 in Alpine; .47 in Ramona; .54 in Escondido and Oceanside; 1.04 inches in Julian; and 1.53 inches on Palomar Mountain, according to the NWS. The snow level will stay above 7,000 feet.

The rain may lead to slick roads with water ponding in some areas. The wind may also affect traffic through passes and along some desert highways, according to the weather service. Motorists were urged to use extra caution.

The rain is expected to taper off and the winds will weaken Tuesday night. Forecasters said high pressure would bring fair and warmer weather Wednesday and Thursday, but another storm may deliver more rain Friday into next weekend.