Winner of FOX 5 Tacoma Touchdown announced

SAN DIEGO -- FOX 5 announced the winner of a 2017 Toyota Tacoma Monday morning live on the FOX 5 Morning News.

One name was selected from more than 21,000 valid entries to the FOX 5 Tacoma Touchdown Sweepstakes. Just after 9 a.m., Raoul Martinez announced that Michael Cornell of Solana Beach was the winner of a beautiful new, blue Toyota Tacoma crew cab truck.He then called Cornell.

"Hello, Michael. I'm calling from the IRS. It looks like you have some back taxes that you need to write a check for right now," Raoul said.l

Cornell, who was watching the FOX 5 Morning News, didn't miss a beat. "Oh wonderful. Let me get out my checkbook out right now," he said.

Watch the announcement and the phone call with the winner above.