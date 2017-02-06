Super Bowl champ Joe Cardona gives shout out to El Cajon

Posted 12:39 AM, February 6, 2017, by and , Updated at 12:45AM, February 6, 2017

HOUSTON – Sunday was a night Joe Cardona will never forget. The New England Patriot’s longsnapper was part of the team’s history-making Super Bowl win.

The Granite Hills High School graduate was on top of the world after his team rallied from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl LI.

Cordona spoke to FOX 5’s Troy Hirsch and described his emotions — and gave a shout out to his hometown of El Cajon.

Tom Brady threw for 466 yards and two touchdowns en route to his fourth Super Bowl MVP award -- the most by any player in history. New England running back James White added three touchdowns and a game-high 110 receiving yards.

The victory gave the Patriots their fifth Super Bowl title, which ties them with the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers for second all-time. In addition, Brady and Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick each won their fifth Super Bowl title, most by a quarterback and by a coach in NFL history.

Full game recap of Super Bowl LI

 

