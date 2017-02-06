Super Bowl champ Joe Cardona gives shout out to El Cajon

HOUSTON – Sunday was a night Joe Cardona will never forget. The New England Patriot’s longsnapper was part of the team’s history-making Super Bowl win.

The Granite Hills High School graduate was on top of the world after his team rallied from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl LI.

Cordona spoke to FOX 5’s Troy Hirsch and described his emotions — and gave a shout out to his hometown of El Cajon.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tom Brady threw for 466 yards and two touchdowns en route to his fourth Super Bowl MVP award -- the most by any player in history. New England running back James White added three touchdowns and a game-high 110 receiving yards.

The victory gave the Patriots their fifth Super Bowl title, which ties them with the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers for second all-time. In addition, Brady and Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick each won their fifth Super Bowl title, most by a quarterback and by a coach in NFL history.

Full game recap of Super Bowl LI