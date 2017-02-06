× Oceanside SWAT standoff ends in peaceful surrender

OCEANSIDE – A 63-year-old Oceanside man was behind bars Monday after allegedly blasting a shotgun inside his apartment and holding police and a SWAT team at bay for about three hours.

Robert Bredeweg may have been despondent over a family issue when he began shooting inside his apartment in the 500 block of North Freeman Street near Sportfisher Drive shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Oceanside police Lt. Matt Cole. Officers evacuated nearby residents as a standoff ensued, he said.

Crisis negotiators were able to persuade Bredeweg to surrender and exit his apartment around 4:30 p.m. SWAT personnel took him into custody and he was subsequently booked into jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and multiple counts of negligently discharging a firearm, according to police and jail records.

No one was injured, Cole said.