Fallbrook grandma found guilty of murdering son-in-law

SAN DIEGO - Jurors convicted a grandmother of first degree murder in the deadly shooting her son-in-law in Fallbrook.

Cynthia Katherine Cdebaca, 65, was found guilty of murdering Geoward Eustaquio at a home on Braemer Terrace the morning of February 11, 2014. She faces 50 years in prison.

Prosecutors played a video of Cdebaca telling detectives that she bought a gun and that she and her son-in-law were arguing morning of the fatal shooting.

“I got dressed and he said, 'you can’t go like that.' He told me you look ghetto,” said Cdebaca during the video testimony. She said she was upset because Eustachio told her she couldn’t go to her granddaughter’s spelling bee.

Cdebaca told investigators the argument was her breaking point.

“I shot him 10 times then he went inside the house and locked the door,” said Cdebaca. That’s when she said she shot through the door, entered the home, fired the final rounds and she stood over him.

“Did you shoot till it was empty?” a detective was heard asking Cdebaca.

“Yes, until it was empty,” said Cdebaca.

She told investigators she and her family had endured 13 years of abuse from Eustaquio.

“So mean to me, to all of them. Yes he is,” said Cdebaca. “They were afraid of him, yes. So mean to my daughter. I told her 13 years ago, he’s evil.”

Defense attorneys had family members testify about the physical and mental abuse from Eustaquio. Each member of the family told jurors they endured years of abuse.