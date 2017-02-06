× Fallen tree cleanup in Chula Vista in excess of a million dollars

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The city of Chula Vista has already spent $1.2 million cleaning up trees toppled by the storms in January.

The figure is expected to climb considering the work is far from over.

The city says 699 trees were knocked down by strong winds at city parks and other city property, almost 60 alone at Rohr Park, which remains partially closed two and a half weeks later.

Long-time residents in Chula Vista say they’ve never seen this type of wind-related damage in their city.

“Never seen trees taken down like that before, trees have fallen and we’ve had storms with water flowing down, but never big trees coming down like this never,” said Chula Vista resident Allan Choo.