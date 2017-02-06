Convenience store employees robbed at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A convenience store in Rancho Bernardo was robbed at gunpoint early Monday.

Two gun-wielding men demanded cash from a clerk at the Circle K on Rancho Bernardo Road near Bernardo Center Drive around 2:15 a.m. and fled after receiving an undisclosed amount, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

Police described both suspects as Hispanic, 25 to 30 years old, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and as having a medium build. Both were dressed in dark clothing.

Police are investigating whether this crime is connected to another armed robbery in Escondido.