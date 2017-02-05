× Woman hiking in Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve injured, airlifted out

MIRA MESA – A 27-year-old woman who was hiking in the Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve injured her ankle Sunday and had to be airlifted out.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department dispatched a crew for an “open space rescue” at about 10:15 a.m. to the area of Black Mountain Road and Mercy Road, just north of Mira Mesa, SDF-RD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

It took about 45 minutes for firefighters and paramedics to reach the hiker and airlift her to a nearby landing zone, where she was transferred to a waiting ambulance, Munoz said.

The woman was taken to Kaiser Hospital in Grantville with a possible broken ankle, according to Munoz. Her name was not released, and no one else was injured.