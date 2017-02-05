Man shot 8 times during argument escapes fatal injuries

SAN DIEGO — A 30-year-old man escaped with non-life threatening injuries after being shot eight times while arguing with a man in the Egger Highlands neighborhood, a police officer said Sunday.

A group of people were standing next to a car just before 10 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Ionian Street when there was some kind of argument and one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the 30-year-old man eight times, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

Most of the shots were in the lower abdomen. The suspect ran away and got into a white truck, leaving the scene in an unknown direction, Heims said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.