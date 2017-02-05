× Gulls shutout win over Ontario ties franchise-longest unbeaten run at 11 games

SAN DIEGO — Antoine Laganiere scored twice in the third period to snap a scoreless tie and Jhonas Enroth stopped all 25 shots he faced for his second shutout in three games as the San Diego Gulls defeated the Ontario Reign, 2-0, Saturday at Valley View Casino Center.

Laganiere opened the scoring with with 12 minutes, 30 seconds to play when a shot from the point by defenseman Andrew Welinski ricocheted onto his stick and he put a shot past Jack Campbell for a power-play goal before a crowd announced at 12,275.

“We’re two pretty good defensive teams,” Laganiere said. “Whoever got that first (goal) was going to get a confidence booster the rest of the game.”

Laganiere scored again 5:24 later off a pass by Corey Tropp, who was also credited with an assist on the first goal.

Learn More: Watch San Diego Gulls take on rival Bakersfield on FOX 5

Laganiere’s 12 goals share the team lead. This was his third two-goal game of the season.

The victory was the fifth straight for the Gulls (23-12-2-2), who have an 11-game point streak, the longest streak this season in the American Hockey League and matching their high in their two seasons in the league. The Gulls have 10 victories and a shootout loss during the streak.

The Gulls killed all five of Ontario’s power-play opportunities, including a 14-second two-man advantage in the second period and a four-minute power-play over the final 3:48 of the second period and 12 first seconds of the third after left wing Ryan Garbutt was called for two high-sticking penalties.

“When you get on rolls like this, every night it’s something different,” Gulls coach Dallas Eakins said. “Tonight it was our penalty kill.”

Enroth made 12 of his saves in the second period for his seventh victory in seven games with the Gulls. Enroth has an 0.99 goals against average since being loaned to the Gulls by the their NHL parent team, the Anaheim Ducks, on Jan. 10, the same day they acquired him from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for a seventh-round choice in the 2018 draft.

Campbell made 27 saves for the Reign, the Los Angeles Kings AHL affiliate.

“(This) had the feel of a mid-May game when you’re in the second or third round of the playoffs, it was that tight,” Eakins said.

Tropp and Ontario defenseman Damir Sharipzianov drew five-minute major penalties for their fight with 3:54 left in the first period.

The Gulls wore commemorative pink jerseys for Pink in the Rink Night. The jerseys were auctioned off with proceeds benefiting charities supporting women’s health.

The Gulls will begin a three-game road trip Tuesday in Bakersfield.

And don’t forget, FOX 5 will televise the upcoming San Diego Gulls game against Pacific Division rival Bakersfield Condors on Sunday, Feb. 12.