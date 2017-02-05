Fearless, blessed, spunky: Anonymous signs encourage mother battling cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Fearless. Strong. Blessed. Spunky.

Every day, a new sign appears on the fence of a Virginia Beach woman - and they are much more than painted words.

"The day after I had my first treatment, I walked outside and saw the 'fearless' sign," said Brooke Fox. "Then the next day, I woke up, came outside, and saw another one. I think it was 'positive' that showed up."

Since January 18, several courage planks have been anonymously hung on Fox's fence. She doesn't know who is doing it, but she knows why.

"It helps me get through the day. Even this morning was my toughest day yet," Fox explained.

The 45-year-old mother of two and teacher at Norfolk Academy was diagnosed with stage two colon cancer in December. She began radiation and chemotherapy treatment a few weeks ago.

The signs began appearing the next day.

"The day that it said 'spunky' it made me feel spunky. Today I said I can be brave, I can be valiant because this helps give me the push that I need."

Not only do the words help her heal, they're also inspiring her to help others.

"I want to pay this forward. When I get through this and I will get through this, I want to pay it forward to the next person. I think everyone going through any situation whether it be cancer or just a difficult time in life could be uplifted by something like this," said Fox.