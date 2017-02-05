Ex-Chargers coach John Pagano leaves behind 15 years of memories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Former San Diego Chargers coach John Pagano is headed to the dark side after accepting a position with the Oakland Raiders. The big move is both professionally and personally.

Pagano was most recently the defensive coordinator for the Bolts before the team decided to pack and move north to Los Angeles.

FOX 5's Kathleen Bade sat down with her good friend about what's ahead of him, special memories from the 15 years with the Chargers and what he and his family are leaving behind.