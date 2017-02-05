× Chula Vista police release photo of SUV involved in fatal hit and run

CHULA VISTA – Chula Vista police Sunday released a photo and asked for the public’s help finding the driver of a red SUV that was involved in a fatal hit and run of a pedestrian last month.

On Jan. 22, 2017, at about 6:45 p.m., a SUV struck and killed Rafael Cruz Fermin as he was crossing the street near Broadway Avenue and G Street in Chula Vista, according to Lt. Kenny Heinz. Cruz Fermin died at the scene.

Witnesses to the collision said it was a red SUV that hit Cruz Fermin, and sped off toward H Street, Cruz said.

A video surveillance system at a nearby business captured an image of the suspect vehicle as it passed shortly after the collision. The SUV may have front headlight damage. It may be a Ford Explorer, 4-door, from 2002 to 2005

Police asked anyone with information about the collision or the suspect vehicle to call the Chula Vista Police Department Traffic Unit at (619) 409- 5440, CVPD or dispatchers at (619) 691-5151.