Man falls to his death from fourth floor apartment in Rolando

SAN DIEGO – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 25-year-old man who may have fallen to his death Saturday from his fourth floor apartment in the Rolando neighborhood of San Diego.

Police dispatched about 2:50 a.m. to the 4600 block of 63rd Street regarding a man who had apparently fell from his fourth floor apartment came upon the unconscious victim bleeding from an injury to his head, said Lt. Mike Holden of the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Holden said.

Due to the suspicious circumstances of the death, San Diego police homicide detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating the incident, Holden said. “The victim has been identified, but his identity will not be released pending notification of next of kin.”

The department’s Homicide Unit asked anyone with any information regarding the death to call them at (619) 531-2293.