LT, Don Coryell among Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

SAN DIEGO — Three former players and one coach with San Diego connections are among the finalists who could be named Saturday to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The announcement of who will be enshrined will be part of activities leading up to Sunday’s Super Bowl in Houston between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots.

The 15 finalists include:

— retired San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson, who ranks fifth in National Football League history with 13,684 yards rushing, seventh in all-purpose yards with 18,456 and third in touchdowns with 162;

— ex-Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis, who played at Lincoln High School, won the Super Bowl twice and was the league’s Most Valuable Player once across four spectacular seasons;

— former Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety John Lynch, from Torrey Pines High School, a nine-time Pro Bowl participant in 15 seasons who was recently hired as general manager of the San Francisco 49ers;

— and Don Coryell, a head coach who brought an unprecedented aerial attack to the then-St. Louis Cardinals and later the Chargers, compiling a 111- 83-1 record in 14 seasons, with six playoff appearances.

Coryell, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame for developing the I-formation system at USC and passing game at San Diego State University, died in 2010.

Some of the current members of the Hall of Fame with San Diego connections are ex-Chargers receiver Lance Alworth; Marcus Allen, the Raiders running back who starred at Lincoln High; Rams and Colts running back Marshall Faulk, who played at San Diego State; and Junior Seau, the late-Chargers linebacker who grew up in Oceanside.

