LaDainian Tomlinson, Terrell Davis voted into Pro Football Hall of Fame, source says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – Retired San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson and ex-Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis, who played at Lincoln High School, have been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2017, a source told FOX 5 Sports Anchor Troy Hirsch.

A very reliable source has told me that LaDainian Tomlinson and Terrell Davis both made it into the Hall of Fame! #SanDiego — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) February 4, 2017

Tomlinson ranks fifth in National Football League history with 13,684 yards rushing, seventh in all-purpose yards with 18,456 and third in touchdowns with 162.

Davis won the Super Bowl twice and was the league’s Most Valuable Player once across four spectacular seasons.

Other finalists with San Diego connections included:

— former Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety John Lynch, from Torrey Pines High School, a nine-time Pro Bowl participant in 15 seasons who was recently hired as general manager of the San Francisco 49ers;

— and Don Coryell, a head coach who brought an unprecedented aerial attack to the then-St. Louis Cardinals and later the Chargers, compiling a 111- 83-1 record in 14 seasons, with six playoff appearances. Coryell, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame for developing the I-formation system at USC and passing game at San Diego State University, died in 2010.

Some of the current members of the Hall of Fame with San Diego connections are ex-Chargers receiver Lance Alworth; Marcus Allen, the Raiders running back who starred at Lincoln High; Rams and Colts running back Marshall Faulk, who played at San Diego State; and Junior Seau, the late-Chargers linebacker who grew up in Oceanside.