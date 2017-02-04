Heather Lake catches up with Scotty McCreery at Patriots rally

HOUSTON — Heather Lake caught up with country singer and American Idol winner Scotty McCreery Saturday morning at a New England Patriots rally in Houston.

“I was on the way over here and a lady saw my hoodie and she said, ‘you don’t sound like a Patriots fan!’ But my dad grew up in England — Maine and New Hampshire — so he kind of raised me that way from an early age and it kind of stuck so I’m glad,” McCreery said. “I love the Pats Nation. It’s been fun.”

Patriots’ team owner Robert Kraft, tight end Rob Gronkowski and cheerleaders were joined by thousands of fans for the rally as part of the Super Bowl Live festivities.

Watch McCreery’s performance below: