Coaster train hits SUV in Del Mar

DEL MAR, Calif. — A southbound Coaster commuter train hit a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Del Mar, causing serious injuries to one victim who was hospitalized, according to officials.

An SUV containing two people in the area where 15th Street crosses the tracks was hit, according to San Diego County sheriff’s officials.

It was not clear whether the victim was a man or a woman, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Dave Schaller.

About seven deputies responded to the tracks where the Coaster train came to a stop in the area near Ocean Avenue just before 2:30 p.m., Schaller said.

There were apparently two witnesses to the collision, and deputies requested a Farsi translator to respond to the scene, Schaller said.

All train service was halted while deputies conducted their investigation.