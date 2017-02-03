× Woman killed on freeway off-ramp identified as Chula Vista resident

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A woman who was killed Thursday night after getting out of her car on a freeway off-ramp has been identified.

Around 6:50 p.m. on the Interstate 805 ramp to Bonita Road, Phyllis Meral Talbot, 51, of Chula Vista, was just outside of her Lincoln sedan when she was struck by a Toyota Corolla and thrown at least 45 feet, according to CHP. The woman, who was in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not confirmed whether the woman had stopped to change a flat tire.

The driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation.