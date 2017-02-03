Watch San Diego Gulls take on rival Bakersfield on FOX 5

SAN DIEGO — FOX 5 will televise the upcoming San Diego Gulls game against Pacific Division rival Bakersfield Condors on Sunday, Feb. 12.

The telecast will be the team’s first televised home game since the American Hockey League Gulls began playing in San Diego last season.

The broadcast will feature a special FOX 5 Sports Final beginning at 4:30 p.m. and a postgame show will air immediately following the game.

“We are thrilled to be partners with the San Diego Gulls and to showcase local hockey the Sunday after the Super Bowl on FOX 5 is very exciting,” said FOX 5 President and General Manager Scott Heath.

Gulls play-by-play announcer Craig Elsten and color analyst B.J. MacPherson will call the game live on FOX 5.

“Our partnership will broaden the access of hockey to our community by televising the highest level of the sport San Diego has ever seen,” said Gulls President of Business Operations Matt Savant.

Affiliated with the National Hockey League’s Anaheim Ducks, the Gulls, 22-12-2, play their home games at the Valley View Casino Center. Click here for ticket information.