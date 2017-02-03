× The Space Between Us

I have to start this review stating something. It’s really not for adults. It’s one of the “young adult” films. If you’re a grown up, you’ll be able to point out 100 flaws in the science; as well as all the flaws in the romance, and how people act. So I’ll review this as if I were a teenager (which won’t be so hard, since my writing is about at the 15-year-old level).

The title is clever, as the “space” between this couple, is more than the usual long distance romance. He’s on Mars, and she’s on Earth. Now, there’s a terrific comedy called Earth Girls Are Easy. This one sure isn’t. She hates everyone at her school. She dislikes her foster parent (he’s a drunk that only has her for the government check he gets for keeping her). So, how did these two meet? Well, we’re not quite sure. He has a computer on his space station he’s living on in “East Texas” — which is the name they have for Mars (and it’s the one part of Mars where laser gun laws are the most lax).

The movie starts with astronauts leaving to go live on Mars. Yet apparently physicals aren’t part of the check-up before going to outer space, because one of them has a bun in the space suit. This upsets Gary Oldman. We know this because as he’s doing his Richard Branson thing he scowls, paces, and walks down roads contemplatively.

She dies giving birth to the baby, and so he’s raised by the astronauts. He’s got a clever robot, and a gorgeous guardian (Carla Gugino). What’s not to be happy about? Well, being a teen boy, he steals the car keys (no seriously, he does). His rebellious streak gets him sent to his room, and then sent back to Earth (for reasons I’m not completely sure about).

Much like how in the movie Capricorn One (anybody remember that ‘70s classic?), these spacemen aren’t supposed to talk about how the astronaut died and that there’s a child living on Mars (speaking of classics, anybody remember the Bow Wow Wow song “Baby on Mars”? How was that not used in this movie?)

This was directed by Peter Chelsom, who did the almost good movies Hector and the Search for Happiness and Shall We Dance; the disappointing Town & Country and Serendipity. For me, he knocked it out of the park as the writer/director of Funny Bones (Jerry Lewis, Oliver Platt). So I had high hopes for this.

The boy, Gardner Elliot (Asa Butterfield) has the perfect look, and when he gets to Earth, it’s a bit of the fish-out-of-water thing. Those that remember Starman or Mark & Mind, will understand the types of jokes you’ll get. Surprisingly, a lot of the jokes actually land.

I couldn’t figure out why he was so awkward with other kids and sarcasm, since it wasn’t like he was living by himself with robots on Mars. He had humans around him, and at one point we see him joking with a few of them. He also watches videos on his computer, so…it’s a bit odd that he sees a horse and acts like he’s seeing an alien for the first time.

So once Gardner lands, he quickly finds Tulsa (Britt Robertson), and it becomes a road trip picture. That means he’ll eat a hamburger for the first time. He’ll dance around in the rain. He’ll stick his arms out of the truck like he’s in The Perks of Being a Wallflower. Robertson looks a bit old for the part, but the two have decent chemistry.

BD Wong is a concerned NASA official that is a bit underused, but the scenes where they discuss what to do with the boy seem authentic. The production values aren’t bad, either.

There’s a subplot that will work perfectly for teens. It involves Gardner wanting to find his father. He has a video and photo of the guy, and with Google maps, do we really wonder if he’ll be able to or not? For the adults that have seen more than a handful of movies, you’ll guess the direction that’s going early on.

There’s a nice score by Andrew Lockington, but it’s more often goofy pop songs we have to hear all through the movie, as if this were a Nicholas Sparks flick.

Older folks will think of other films with various scenes. At one point, the plane scene from North by Northwest. The awkward running of the boy (because of gravity) — Forrest Gump. And when he stumbles upon a homeless encampment, we hear music that makes us think of 12 Monkeys.

For adults that are rolling the eyes at everything, while their teens are enjoying it…do a Mystery Science Theatre on it. My wife and I did and had a blast. During the love scene, I made some X-rated puns with space words (milky way, uranus, and black hole, for example). We made jokes through-out, as it kept us from being too bored by the silliness. When the baby was born, I said “This is one kid who could be named ‘Moon Unit’ and it wouldn’t sound weird.”

For a movie geared towards teens, it’s not that bad.

2 stars out of 5.