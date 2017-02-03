McDonald’s reveals new Shamrock Shake flavors — chocolate, mocha and more

The iconic green, minty milkshake sold at McDonald’s is getting some new looks. The restaurant chain recently announced five varieties of the Shamrock Shake.

The Chocolate Shamrock Shake, Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappé, Shamrock Hot Chocolate, and Shamrock Mocha will join the original Shamrock Shake on the menu, according to a report from Brand Eating.

The shakes were apparently inspired by a “secret menu” that has been discussed amongst Shamrock Shake enthusiasts. According to Consumerist, customers would often encourage employees to make custom Shamrock Shake combinations — thus, the secret menu was born.

A post on Instagram suggests restaurants will start selling the new shakes around February 7.

Can’t get enough? Here are the official details of each new sweet treat:

Shamrock Shake: vanilla soft serve, mint syrup, whipped topping, but this year it may come with a sprinkle of granulated green sugar and a cherry.

Chocolate Shamrock Shake: half a chocolate shake (on the bottom) and half a Shamrock Shake layered on top.

Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappé: mocha frappe with whipped topping, green sugar and a drizzle of chocolate syrup.

Shamrock Hot Chocolate: a blend of milk and chocolate syrup, but with the addition of mint syrup, too.

Shamrock Mocha: similar to the Hot Chocolate, but comes up with a shot espresso.