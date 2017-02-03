Man who kicked girlfriend unconscious gets 7 years in prison

SAN DIEGO — A man who admitted kicking his girlfriend into unconsciousness during an argument in the parking lot of a South Bay motel was sentenced Friday to seven years in state prison.

Surveillance video captured images of a man later identified as Dorian Chavez Anguiano driving into a parking area at the lodge on Broadway in Chula Vista with a female passenger shortly after 7 p.m. on Aug. 6, according to police.

The security-camera footage then shows the couple getting out of the sedan and the man hurrying around to the passenger side, where he kicks the woman twice — first in the back, knocking her to the ground, and then in the head, after which she is still.

At that point, the assailant struggles to pick up the limp victim and loads her into the car before getting back behind the wheel and driving off.

Investigators identified the suspect and victim with help from witness statements and the surveillance images, which were released to the news media. Officers located the woman later in the evening, and paramedics treated her for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anguiano remained at large until Aug. 11, when he surrendered at Chula Vista police headquarters.