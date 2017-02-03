Man walking dog assaulted and carjacked, police say

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A man was carjacked Friday near Hosp Grove Park in Carlsbad.

The 46-year-old victim had just returned to his pickup truck after walking his dog in the vicinity of Marron Road and Monroe Avenue around 5:30 a.m., when the suspect approached, threw him to the ground and drove off, according to Carlsbad police.

Neither the victim nor his dog was injured, police said.

Officers were searching for the victim’s truck, a newer four-door Dodge with California purple heart license plate 17PH27.

A detailed description of the suspect was not available.