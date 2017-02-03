× Fallbrook HS locked down after picture surfaces of student holding gun

FALLBROOK, Calif.. – Fallbrook High School was placed on lockdown Friday after a picture surfaced of a student holding a gun.

The picture was reportedly taken in a bathroom, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Office. The student was identified and taken to the principal’s office.

The campus was placed on lockdown, according to school officials.

Several concerned parents gathered outside the school.

