End zone dances we hope to see Sunday: Who has the most epic celebration?

SAN DIEGO — Not only do we expect to see some incredible moves on the field on Super Bowl Sunday, but players are known to bust out some fancy footwork in the end zone.

Dances on the field can range from the well-known “dab” and “Nae Nae” to more obscure moves. But you don’t have to wait until halftime to catch a show!

Here are the best touchdown celebrations from the FOX 5 Morning News team.

Who do you think has the best end zone celebration?

