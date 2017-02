CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A woman was hit and killed Thursday night on a freeway off-ramp in Bonita.

A vehicle hit the woman around 6:50 p.m. on the Interstate 805 ramp to Bonita Road.

A traffic alert was issued for the I-805 north at Bonita Road. The off-ramp was closed until further notice.

No other information was immediately available.

