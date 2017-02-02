Speaker sale gone bad leads to stabbing, road-rage crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Police are investigating a stabbing and related rollover crash that left at least three people injured near SDSU early Thursday. It all started when an online deal for car speakers went bad.

Two people wanting to buy speakers reportedly met three men and a woman at a Denny’s parking lot on Alvarado Road around 5 a.m. According to police, the group then drove to a nearby 7-Eleven to get cash, which is where an argument broke out and one of the buyers was stabbed in the face.

The foursome jumped into a white truck and fled the scene. The stabbing victim followed the truck in a red Acura. The two vehicles were seen following each other on westbound Interstate 8 before colliding on the College Avenue offramp, according to police and the California Highway Patrol.

One of the suspects and the woman who had been in the pickup truck called for help shortly afterward from a Chevron station on Del Cerro Boulevard. Police said both were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

A San Diego police lieutenant driving in the 5300 block of College avenue spotted the stabbing victim walking along the roadside and stopped to help. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries to his face and hand, police said.

The suspected assailant is expected to be booked into jail upon his release from the hosptial, police said