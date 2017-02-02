Son arrested in connection with Escondido mom’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his mother at an Escondido apartment and inflicted non-life-threatening injuries on himself, authorities said Thursday.

Officers sent to investigate a report of a possibly deceased person at an address on North Hickory Street near East Washington Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday initially found David McGee suffering from wounds that were later determined to be self-inflicted. He was detained "due to his injuries and suspicious nature of the call," Escondido police Lt. Justin Murphy said.

Inside the apartment, authorities found the body of McGee's mother, 55-year-old Rebecca Apodaca, who had suffered injuries consistent with being the victim of homicide, Murphy said.

McGee was then placed under arrest on suspicion of first-degree murder and was taken to Palomar Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, Murphy said.

Authorities did not immediately disclose a motive in the alleged matricide.

Anyone with additional information on the case was asked to call Escondido Police Detective Ross Umstot at 760-839-4463, or the police department's anonymous tip line at 760-743-8477.