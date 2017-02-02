× San Diego teen falls to his death in Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — A San Diego teen fell hundreds of feet to his death from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, National Park officials said Wednesday.

Luis Gonzales, 18, was alongside a parking lot at the entrance to the South Kaibab Trail when he apparently lost his footing and fell approximately 350 feet off the vertical canyon wall at about 5 p.m. Saturday, park spokeswoman Emily Davis said.

Due to the steep terrain in the area, snow, ice and impending darkness, rangers could not recover Gonzales’ body until Sunday, when they were able to access the site by helicopter.

The exact circumstances of the fatality are under investigation by the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office, Davis said.